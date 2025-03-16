BARKLEY, Janeana



Janeana (Bayliss) Barkley, 91, passed away on March 8, 2025, at Hearth and Home of Urbana, Ohio. Mrs. Barkley was born on December 2, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio to the late Willard and Ruth (Goings) Bayliss. She was a graduate and alumni of Springfield South High School-class of 1952. She went on to attend Virginia Intermont Jr. College in Bristol, Virginia, and she was also a graduate of Vogue School of Design, Chicago, IL. Janeana was owner and proprietor of The Market Place in West Liberty, Ohio for thirty years. She was a member of St. Joeseph's Catholic Church. She is survived by her children Tad Atherton (Kathy), and Miles Atherton, siblings Dick (Donna-deceased) Bayliss, Marylinda (Jim) Berry, and Gretta (Don-deceased) Runyan, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and dear friends. The family appreciated the loving care that she received at Hearth and Home of Urbana and Ohio Valley Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husbands Donald Atherton, Michael Vourlas, Donald Barkley, brother Ron Bayliss, niece Deborah King, and nephew Brian Runyan. There will be a private service at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark County, Ohio PO Box 2852 Springfield, OH 45501.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com