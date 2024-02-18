Barlow, Carolyn Sue



Barlow, Carolyn Sue, 79, of Springfield, passed away on January 28, 2024 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 18, 1944, the daughter to the late Wesley Sr. and Ivory Mae Raber. Carolyn met the love of her life Dennis Barlow in 1959 at Springfield High School and graduated from North High School in 1962. Carolyn and Dennis were married in 1964. Carolyn worked all her life serving the public starting at Springfield Federal Bank and once she had children, she became a school bus driver for Northeastern Local Schools and retired after 39 dedicated years. She found joy in her life through her family, friends and helping others. Her selfless personality, beautiful smile, unique laugh, card game competitiveness, and countless delicious recipes will be missed by so many. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dennis Barlow; two children, daughter, Marci Barlow (fiancé Phillip Holtz) and son Jason (Rachele) Barlow; grandchildren, Olivia, Lacie, Harmony Barlow and Alexis (Kevin) Clemens; sisters, Norma Raber, Mary Kelly and brother, Wes (Lisa) Raber; brother in law, Don Rutledge, along with her beloved boxer Layla. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Ann Rutledge and brothers in law, Larry Kelly and Bill Barlow. On Saturday, February 24 the family will receive friends beginning at 10am with a celebration of Carolyn's life held at 12pm in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jeremy Hudson presiding. A private inurnment will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the United Way of Clark County: In memory of Carolyn Barlow, United Way P.O. Box 59, Springfield, OH 45501 (online at: uwccmc.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org, Carolyn Barlow Memorial.



