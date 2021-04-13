X

BARNES, Russell

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BARNES, Russell Jeffrey

Russell Jeffrey Barnes, age 72, of Franklin, OH, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his residence. Russell was born on June 13, 1948, in Middletown, OH. He was employed by the Veterans Administration Hospital in

Cincinnati for 22 years and

retired in 2014. He was a member of the VFW in Middletown, enjoyed bird watching and

telling jokes. Russell was

preceded in death by his mother, Sofia Turlukis, brother,

Robert Clark and his step-father, Paul Clark. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sharon (Price) Barnes; his daughter,

Kelsey Barnes; his brother, Tim Clark; his sisters, Jennifer Scales and Susie Hardy. Funeral Services are 7pm, Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Larry Price officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, from 5pm to 7pm and the family suggests in honor of Russell's love for music, especially Pink Floyd, you wear your favorite band t-shirt. In order to best remember Russell, the family

invites attendees to spend a few minutes sharing their funniest memories of him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.