BARNES, Thomas William



Thomas William Barnes, age 84, passed away December 9, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born November 1, 1938, in Lancaster, Kentucky, the son of Clarence and Geneva Wells Barnes. Tom is the devoted father of Sherry (David) Cox and Mark Barnes; loving grandfather of Stephanie (Steven Clear) Brandenburg, Joshua (Niki Smith) Cox, Bradley (Meghan Saylor) Cox, David (Janette) Prater; adoring great-grandfather of Laura (Tony Mendoza) Brandenburg, Gage (Hannah Montgomery) Prater, Nickolas, Allie, Isabella, Chloe, Colton, Ellie Mae, Abby, Emmalynn, and Everett; doting great-great-grandfather of Lila Jean, whom he liked to call "U" and Kennedy. Tom is survived by his beloved companion, Harriett Ray. He was preceded in death by his parents and late wife, Anita Jean (nee Collins) Barnes. Tom served as a dedicated St. Clair Township Trustee. Tom was a forty-six-year member of Hugh L. Bates Lodge No. 686 F. & A.M. of Ohio and served as Master of that Lodge twice. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 5-7P.M. at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH 45014. Masonic services will begin at 7PM, followed by the funeral service with Pastor Stephen Allen officiating. The family of Thomas William Barnes wishes to acknowledge with grateful appreciation the love and care that was provided to him by the staff at OHC-Kenwood and Hospice of Hamilton.

