Barnett, Willard "Bill"



Age 84, of Dayton, passed away, Saturday, March 25, 2023. He was born June 13, 1938 in Wooldridge, Tennessee. Bill retired from NCR after working as a computer tech. for 24 years. He was a member of Oak Creek Worship Center for many years as well as the Kettering YMCA where he would be found playing volleyball or keeping score. Bill was always there to help others any way he could including: cutting grass for others and baking cookies for everyone. Bill is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rose, as well as his parents and siblings. He is survived by his children, Gordon R. Rupard, Jr., Gregory (Bobbi) Barnett, and Cynthia Compton; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends. A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. A funeral service will be Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:00AM at Oak Creek Worship Center, 4800 Bigger Road Kettering, OH 45440. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest by Rose. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton for their heartwarming care they provided to Bill. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

