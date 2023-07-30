Barnhart, James Edward



Age 91, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Monday July 17, 2023. He was born in Donnellsville Ohio, son of Walter and Velma Barnhart. Preceded in death by his parents and sons, Mark Alan Bamhart, Scott Alan Bamhart_and Daughter-in-law Connie Bamhart. Survived by brother, Jerry Barnhart; son, James (Steve) Barnhart; daughter, Cheri Goodpasture (Russ); daughter-in-law, Michele Barnhart; grandchildren, Chris, Jamie, Shaun, Beth, Jack, Amanda, Sara, Jadie, Mark, Tara, Scott, and Curtis. 18 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He retired from the City of Dayton as a housing inspector. He attended Happy Corner Church of the Brethren. Services to be held August 6, at Happy Corner Church of the Brethren, 7037 N. Union Rd., Clayton, Ohio. Visitation 4pm, service 5pm, and meal following the service.



