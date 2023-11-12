Barrett, Beverly J.



Beverly Jo Barrett, age 74 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 26, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Martha (Crooks) Baker. Mrs. Barrett was a member of the Beavercreek Christian Church. Beverly was an award-winning Interior Decorator for the Decorating Den for 12 years. She loved the art of designing and made everything she touched more beautiful. She is survived by her loving husband William "Mike" Barrett, 2 brothers Gary Baker, and Dan Baker and wife Sheila, her sister Patricia Shoemaker and husband John, 2 stepdaughters Rachel Barrett Knight and husband Jacob, and Brittany Falkowski and husband Christopher, stepson Mark French Barrett and wife Wendy, 4 grandchildren Everett, Elliott, Finley, and Lillian, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. In addition to design, Beverly's true passion was sharing the love of Jesus Christ with those around her. She served faithfully in her church over the years and used her life experiences to mentor other women. She will be remembered most for her vibrant personality, her fun-loving spirit and courageous heart. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Beavercreek Christian Church, 3009 Shakertown Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio with Pastor Ed Green officiating. The family will receive friends and family wishing to pay their condolences from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Saturday at the church. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in memory of Mrs. Beverly Barrett. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com