Barry Cook Sr.

Photo of Barry Cook Sr.

Photo of Barry Cook Sr.
Obituaries
6 hours ago
Cook Sr, Barry E.

Age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 26, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 17, 2025, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2067 N Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45406 with Rev David Fox officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

