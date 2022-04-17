dayton-daily-news logo
X

BARTALO, Adam

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BARTALO, Adam Thomas

Age 38, formerly of Centerville, passed away January 4, 2022, in Eaton, Ohio. Adam was born April 20, 1983, the son of

Stephen and Susan (Kittinger) Bartalo. A Celebration of

Adam's Life will take place on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Anderson Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Center Drive, Franklin, Ohio, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com. In lieu of

flowers, donations can be made by check to Foundations, 7739 U.S. 40, New Paris, OH 45347.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Michniak, William
2
McCOY, Patrick
3
HELLER, Ann
4
BYRUM, Karen
5
CARTER, Lee
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top