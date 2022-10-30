BARTELS, JoAnn L.



JoAnn L. Bartels, aged 82 of Hamilton, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, surrounded by family and is at peace with our Lord. JoAnn was born in Cambridge City, Indiana on September 12, 1940, to James Leroy Hall and Mary Marie (Burner) Hall. She was past President of Professionals Guild of Ohio, Local 1960. Past Trustee Butler-Warren-Clinton County Labor Council, Past Board Member of Butler County Health Network and Past Trustee Butler County Community Action Commission and The Union Federation of teachers and helped teachers get better pay and benefits they so much deserved.



She is survived by 3 daughters, Janet (Tim) White of Charleston, South Carolina, Penny Chamberlain of Liberty Twp, Kathy (Michael) Monroe of Hamilton and 1 son, David (Charlotte) Barnes of St. Matthews, South Carolina, 1 brother, William Hall of Indianapolis, 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.



JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband of many years Edward Bartels Jr., her loving son Steven Curtis, parents James, and Mary, 2 sisters, Betty Moelk of Indiana, and Nancy Taylor of Alabama, 1 brother, James Hall of Indiana.



Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow with her grandson, Pastor Justin Rahmes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Adoption Foundation 2480 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton, Ohio 45013.



Mom you will be forever deeply loved and missed until we see each other again!

