Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

BARTLETT, H. James

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BARTLETT, SM, Rev. H. James

Passed away on January 10, 2022, at the age of 85 with 63 years of religious profession with the Society of Mary

(Marianists).

Father Bartlett was born in Utica, New York, in 1936. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Elizabeth

(Goodwin) Bartlett and two sisters, Mary Louise McCann and Marjorie Ann Guernsey. Father Bartlett ministered in Marianist high schools and parishes across the U.S. Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 22nd, at Queen of

Apostles Chapel, Bergamo, Mt. St. John. Visitation at 9:00 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment will

follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Face masks are

required. Live streaming of the mass can be found at

https://youtu.be/bWrCvzDvfbw. Memorial contributions may be made to marianistmission.marianist.com. Glickler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.glicklerfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
ADKINS, David
2
ENOCHS, CHRISTOPHER
3
JOHNSON, Raymond
4
ADAMS, James
5
KRIEGBAUM, Dennis
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top