BARTLETT, H. James

BARTLETT, SM, Rev. H. James



Passed away on January 10, 2022, at the age of 85 with 63 years of religious profession with the Society of Mary



(Marianists).



Father Bartlett was born in Utica, New York, in 1936. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Elizabeth



(Goodwin) Bartlett and two sisters, Mary Louise McCann and Marjorie Ann Guernsey. Father Bartlett ministered in Marianist high schools and parishes across the U.S. Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 22nd, at Queen of



Apostles Chapel, Bergamo, Mt. St. John. Visitation at 9:00 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment will



follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Face masks are



required. Live streaming of the mass can be found at



https://youtu.be/bWrCvzDvfbw. Memorial contributions may be made to marianistmission.marianist.com. Glickler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

