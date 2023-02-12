BARTLETT, Paige



Age 82, longtime resident of Oakwood, Ohio, was called home to be with our lord on Friday the 3rd of February 2023. It is with heavy hearts we say farewell to a beloved soul, and a devoted mother and grandmother, who was loved by all.



She was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on May 14, 1940, to the late Nelson Lee Wright and Myrtle Margaret (Burgess) Wright.



Paige went to high school at James Monroe in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and then attended the Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary in Richmond Virginia from 1958-1959. When her father became ill, she moved back home to be with her family and attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia, from 1959-1961. There she met her future husband, Robert Perry Bartlett Jr., who was attending the University of Virginia School of Law. Deciding to marry (February 4, 1961), they moved to Columbus, Ohio, before moving to Dayton, where they started their family.



To support her husband's legal education at The Ohio State University, Paige worked as a customer service representative at the Ohio Bell Telephone Company in Columbus from 1961-1963. She continued to work at Ohio Bell in Dayton from 1963- 1965. Later in life, she worked in advertising sales for both the Oakwood Register and the Dayton Daily News.



Paige was active in the Dayton community throughout her life. For over 20 years she served on the Oakwood School Board including as President for 3 terms and Vice President for 2 terms. While serving on the Board, Paige was monumental in the establishment of the Oakwood Schools Foundation founded in 1989. To date more than $1,000,000 has been granted through the Foundation to support students in their post-secondary pursuits. Her work on Oakwood's Board was followed by additional service on the National School Board Association and the Pathway Academic Board, in furtherance of her passion to help all children achieve their goals. Paige was also involved in many other community programs and events, including the Dayton League of Women Voters, the Dayton Women's Club, the Moraine Country Club, and numerous volunteer activities. Paige along with her husband Bob were also longtime members of the First Baptist Church of Dayton, where they served in leadership positions, including, as Deacons and on the Board of Trustees.



Paige loved her family and dedicated herself to every one of her children's (and grandkids') activities, sports, volunteer opportunities, and overall keeping them in line despite their occasional resistance. She loved to be with her six grandchildren and was the first to raise her hand to babysit, buy whatever gifts most delighted them, and overall providing as many hugs and kisses as she could get in.



Always an adventurous soul, Paige thoroughly enjoyed her extensive travels around the world. She was especially pleased to have traveled to every continent (some multiple times) including Antarctica, where she took the polar plunge. She even made it to the North Pole on an icebreaker voyage. When she wasn't traveling the world, she was staying fit, whether it was boxing (her boxing coach described her as "freakishly strong"), running, lifting weights, or swimming.



Paige was a true friend to all, always there to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. She was a lover of life and had a contagious zest for it. Whether it was dancing to her favorite songs (Rod Stewart, Huey Lewis and the News), trying a new recipe, or exploring the outdoors, she loved sharing her warmth and laughter with others. A lover of animals, she enjoyed long walks with her beloved dogs and grand doggies.



Paige was a kind, compassionate and generous person who brought joy and light into the lives of everyone she met. She lived a full, adventurous, and meaningful life, touching the hearts of those around her with her infectious smile, warm embrace, and selfless spirit.



Her generosity and selflessness inspired us all. Paige was a giver, always putting others before herself while making a positive impact on everyone she encountered. Her imprint on the world will not be forgotten, and her spirit will live on through the memories and love she left behind.



We mourn this loss of a perfect soul, but we are privileged for the time we had with Paige and the positive impact she had on our lives. Her memories will bring us great comfort; we will always cherish her in every way she touched the lives around her. Paige lived her life to the fullest, and her legacy will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.



Paige is preceded in death by her beloved sister and best friend Nancy Lyndon; former husband and father of her children, Robert "Bob" Bartlett Jr.; niece, Kimberly Lyndon; and faithful four-legged companions, Hobbes, and Bear.



She is survived by her daughters Stacey (Chris) Knettler, Kelley Bartlett, Brooke (Mark) Atanasoff, son Bobby (Vicky) Bartlett; six grandchildren, Makana Knettler, Caelan Knettler, Max Atanasoff, Cia Atanasoff, Téa Bartlett, Clara Bartlett; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and furry grandkids.



The family would like to thank the entire staff at Sage Park in Gahanna, Ohio, for all of the compassionate care they provided Paige. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the First Baptist Church of Dayton.



A visitation will be held at 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Rd. Kettering, Ohio 45429. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on February 20, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Dayton, 111 W. Monument Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45402. A livestream will be available for those unable to attend via First Baptist's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@firstbaptistchurchdaytonoh5830/streams). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



We will always carry Paige's memory in our hearts, may she rest in peace.

