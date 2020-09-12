BARTLEY, James T. James T. Bartley, 86, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1934, one of eleven children to James and Georgia (Wallace) Bartley of Ashcamp, Kentucky. James had earned his Master's Degree and spent his career as an educator, retiring as an assistant principal in the Lakota School District. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. James was an avid golfer, was a master wood-worker and loved to travel. Mr. Bartley is survived by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis (Elswick) Bartley; daughter-in-law, Lucille Bartley; brother-in-law, Eddie (Denice) Belcher; and numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Bartley; parents; and siblings. Funeral Service will be Monday, September 14, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Pastor Mike Botts officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00 - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association/Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

