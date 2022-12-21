BARTLEY, Phillis

BARTLEY, Phyllis Jean



Phyllis Jean Bartley 88, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Pikeville, Kentucky, on March 16, 1934. Phyllis had worked as the Children's Librarian for Middletown Public Library for many years, retiring in 1995. She was an avid flower gardener and enjoyed playing golf with family and friends.



She also enjoyed making crafts and sold them at the Mouse House Craft Fair. Phyllis is survived by her brother, Ed (Denice) Belcher; daughter-in-law, Lucille Bartley; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, James T. Bartley; son, Dennis Bartley; father and step-mother, Thurman and Margaret Elswick; mother and step-father, Ruth and Pete Belcher; and brother, James Andy (Carolyn) Elswick. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, with Chaplain Jennell Rue officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com