BARTLEY, Zona L.



ZONA L. BARTLEY, 97, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2024. She was born to the late Clarence and Nellie Grace (Blue) Helfrich on November 17, 1926 in Dialton. In high school, "Dutch" played catcher as the youngest player on the Fink-Heine women's softball team that won several state and regional championships. Zona, who could walk into a room of strangers and soon know everyone, enjoyed travel, and would happily join family and friends on any adventure. She frequently said how very lucky she was to have had two good men share her life: first her husband of fifty years, Merle, who preceded her in death in 1996, and then her significant other Joe Shank until his death in 2019. She was an avid crafter and supplied hundreds of crocheted blankets to veteran organizations, nursing homes, hospital nurseries and youth organizations. Zona liked playing cards and backgammon and even took up golf in her 70's. She is survived by her children, John (Margaret) Bartley of North Hampton, Nancy (Mark) Erbaugh of Lawrenceville and Wayne (Carla) Bartley of Olive Branch, MS.; her grandchildren, Deana (Jerame) Lawson, Jared (Christina) Bartley, Rebecca (Matt) Yarrison, Will (Dana), Noah and Justin Bartley; great-grandchildren Spencer and Madeline Lawson and Jeffrey, Ryan, and Sam Bartley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Zona was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ida Roberts, and Emma Helfrich; and brother John Helfrich (at Guadalcanal in WWII). A graveside service will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery at the convenience of the family and friends. We would like to thank the staff of the third floor York Rite at the Springfield Masonic Community and Affinity Hospice for the compassion and personal care you gave our mother and her family. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to Affinity Hospice, 9349 Waterstone Blvd, Ste 340, Cincinnati, OH 45249-8320 or The Ohio Masonic Communities Foundation, 2655 West National Road, Springfield, OH 45504. Littleton & Rue Funeral Home is proudly serving the family and online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





