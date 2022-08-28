BARTON, Marilyn Russell



Age 95, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Arlington Point where she had been a resident for a few weeks. She was born February 2, 1927, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lived in the Miami Valley area all her life. She graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1945. Marilyn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Middletown where she served as a Deacon, and was a volunteer in the secretary's office. She was a member of several Bridge Clubs and active at the Middletown Senior Center. Preceding her in death were her parents, Frances Valentine (Wallace) and Samuel Wellington Russell, II. She is survived by four children, Thomas James Barton, Jr. (Elaine), Stephen Edward Barton (Teresa), Timothy Mark Barton, and Cynthia Leigh Briggs (Todd); six grandchildren, Stephen Thomas Barton (Mercedes), Dana Marie Austgen (Spencer), Nicholas Kyle Mota (Sarah), Braden Joseph Mota (Carlee), Lindsay Leigh Mota and Allysa Lauren Mota; five great-grandchildren, Victoria Louise, Parker Joseph, Ryder James, Wilder Ivan and Skyler Nicholas; one brother, Samuel Wellington Russell, III (Vicki); and many extended family and friends. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45044, with Rev. Michael Isaacs officiating. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider a memorial donation "In Memory of Marilyn Barton" to one of the following, Middletown Area Senior Center https:// centralconnections.org or Queen City Hospice https://www.queencityhospice.com. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

