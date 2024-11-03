Basich, John



John Basich, age 85, of Liberty Township, Ohio, born December 27, 1938, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2024. Beloved husband of E. Susan Basich (nee Martin) for 59 years. Loving father of Susan (Rob) Beglin, Tim (Ching) Basich, Brian (Neely) Basich, William (Jennifer) Basich, and the late John Basich. Dear grandfather of RJ (Kristin), Aaron, Anna, Bennett, Blake, Kayla, Josh, and Christopher. Dear great grandfather of David John and Grady. Son of the late Stephen and Katalin Basich. Brother of the late Steve, Kathryn, Joe, Anna, Thomas, Richard, and Robert. John enjoyed playing golf whenever he had the chance. Movies and Westerns always caught his interest along with maintaining his garden. Most of all, John loved every minute he could spend with his family. A private burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center, Ohio.



