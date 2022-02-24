BASS, Philip

BASS, II, Philip Clark



"Flip"



Age 71, born August 26, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022. In 1968, he graduated from



Roosevelt High School, where he was President of the Junior and Senior Classes. He graduated from Kent State University with a B.A. in Urban Sociology in 1972. He was inducted into the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Psi Gamma Chapter in 1969. He worked as Director of Risk Management, Manager of Business Operations, and Manager of the Transportation Center for the Dayton Public Schools. As a saxophonist he either performed, wrote or recorded with the musical groups: the Ohio Players, Teddy Pendergrass, Bloodstone, and Heatwave. Preceded in death by father,



Philip Bass Sr.; wife, Laverne Dotson (Bass); grandson, Lionel Gaines Jr. He is survived by mother, Margaret Bass; sisters,



Carolyn (Bass) Jackson, Roslyn (Bass) Thornton, Melissa Bass (Kevin) Donaldson; brother, Russell Bass; daughters, Nia Bass, Hannah and Amber Smith; 5 grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, February 26, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St.



Visitation 9-10:45 am. (Mask Required). Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat



Funeral Home, Inc.

