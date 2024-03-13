Bastian, Mary Rose



Mary Rose Bastian, age 89 of Hamilton, passed away surrounded by her family and friends on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at15:47. Mary was born in Wellington, Ohio on November 12, 1934 to Charles Rausa and Carmela (Naro) Rausa. Mary went to school in Kansas to become an Air Traffic Controller. After school she moved to Cincinnati, where she found employment with The Red Cross. During this time she met her husband, and the two married in 1956. Gene was drafted into the Army while they were on their honeymoon, so off to Germany the newlywed couple went. They returned just over a year later with their first baby. Mary was a loving wife and mother who mostly stayed home to take care of her family, though she did work briefly for the Journal News and then much later when her youngest daughter was in high school as a Nurse's Aide at Fort Hamilton Hospital. Mary is survived by her children, Edward (Lisa) Bastian, Sarena (Mark) Buschur, Julie (Alan) Brozak, and Carmela (Dan) Pauly; sister, Theresa Benach; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Carmela Rausa; her loving husband of 64 years, Gene Frances Bastian; and two brothers, Charles and James Danesi. Funeral service will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM with Fr. Ed Hoffman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. The Family of Mary Bastian would like to thank the Hamilton Hospice care team for taking such good care of our mother. Especially Victoria and Pam. The two of you are the best!



