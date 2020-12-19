BATES, Oma Ellarie



Malone Peavyhouse



Residing in Vancrest Care



Center of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. She was born in Jamestown, TN, on October 10, 1929, the daughter of John and Alice Malone. Ellarie is the eighth child of ten brothers and sisters, survived by her brother, Charles A. Malone of Columbus. She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin C. Bates who retired from Cox Media of Dayton, Ohio, and Minnes Peavyhouse of Jamestown, TN. By her side were her two daughters, Vivian Peavyhouse Finfrock (David) of New Carlisle, and Judy Peavyhouse of Centerville. She has a stepdaughter, Susan Bates Bentley (David) of California. Ellarie has three grandchildren, Sheryl (Michael) Schlosser of Sandusky, OH, Charles (Jennifer) Finfrock of Fairfax, VA, and Daniel Ray Finfrock of San Antonio, TX. She was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Taylor Schlosser and Mitchell Finfrock. Ellarie came from a large and loving family, ten brothers and sisters, who enjoyed many years of sharing their extended families at annual family reunions in both Tennessee and Oho. Ellarie has gone to join her brothers Ralph, Ray, Tom, Jasper, and sisters Ruby, Ruth, Rebah, Lois, and Claudell. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, December 21, from 11:00 to 1:00 at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar, Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, OH, with graveside services following at Highland Memory Gardens in West Liberty, OH, on St Rt 68 just north of West Liberty. The family would like to thank the staff at Vancrest Care Center for the loving care she received with a special thank you to Trish Cline for her careful attention and kindness to our mother. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.



