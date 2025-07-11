Bates, Steven Graham



Steven Graham Bates, 51, of Springfield, passed away July 4, 2025, in Arbors of Springfield following a lengthy illness. He was born February 12, 1974, in Frankfurt  AM, West Germany, the son of Paul S. and Connie L. (Wiant) Bates. Steven attended the Renewed Strength Church and Fairhaven Church of Centerville, which he attended with his mother. He enjoyed collecting miniatures. He had been employed as an engineer at Honda of America. Survivors include his father; Paul S. Bates, his mother; Connie L. Jansen, his children; Luna Bates and Auggie Bates, siblings; Carrie Massie, Jennifer (Eric) Wright , (only niece Lauren Wright) and Eric Bates, aunts and uncles; Sheila (Mike) Grove, Robert Wiant, Timothy Bates, Mark Bates and Jefery Bates and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by a half-sister; Candice Bates, step mother; Sharon Bates and step father; Edgar Jansen. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Bob Wiant officiating. Friends may visit with Steven's family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to; His Hands Extended Sanctuary, 1560 Dialton Road, St. Paris, Ohio 43072. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



