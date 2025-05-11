Bauer, Gilbert

Bauer, Jr., Gilbert L. "Gil"



born on September 27, 1947, in Mansfield, Ohio, passed away from Lewy Body Dementia on April 19, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. Gil grew up with a passion for communication, evident from his early involvement in high school debate team where he garnered accolades for his eloquence and persuasive skills. He pursued his education further by earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University. Gil retired from B.F. Goodrich in Troy, Ohio, where he applied his knowledge and skills with dedication. An avid sports enthusiast, Gil was a diehard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, embodying loyalty not just in sports but in every aspect of his life. He cherished his friendships, particularly with those in recovery as a friend of Bill W., demonstrating his commitment to help and support others on their journeys. His life was marked by his stoic demeanor and steadfast spirit, traits that endeared him to many. A proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps, Gil honored his country with integrity, forming lasting bonds with fellow service members. Among those was Jerry Wade, whom he cherished as a lifelong friend and Marine Corps brother. Gil was also a member of the American Legion and attended St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia. Gil's family was the center of his universe. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Laura Lynn Bauer. He was a devoted father to Heidi M. (Eric) Dodds, Matthew (Tiffany) Hunter, and Timothy Hunter and took pride in being a grandfather to Johnathan, Liberty, Trinity, Joshua, and Benjamin Dodds, and Landon Hunter. Gil also leaves behind his brother, David (Theresa) Bauer, niece Stephanie Bauer, brother-in-law, James Helpenstine, sister-in-law Vicki (Chuck) Gebben, nephews Chris Gebben and Alex (Marika) Gebben, great-niece, Stephanie Rose Gebben, as well as many cousins and friends in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert L., Sr. and Vera G. Bauer; brothers, Randall J. Bauer and Mark R. Bauer; and grandparents, Earl and Elizabeth Bauer and Rollie and Rose Evans. Gil will be remembered for his quiet strength, unwavering loyalty, and the love he shared with his family and friends. His legacy lives on in the hearts of all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Gil to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation or the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 19, 2025 from 10:30-11:30am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The memorial service will follow at 11:30am. Gil will be laid to rest with military honors at Dayton National Cemetery at 1pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



