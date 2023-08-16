Baumer, Scott Alan



Baumer, Scott Alan, age 57, of Kettering, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton.



Scott graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School, class of '84, and received a bachelor's degree from the Columbus College of Art and Design in 1988. He was a dedicated employee of Moraine Country Club for 29 years, starting as a shoe shiner and working his way up to dining room manager. Scott enjoyed using his varied artistic skills to create homemade Christmas cards, hobo nickels, knives, paintings, sketches and other items for family and friends. Prior to her passing, he was a dedicated caregiver to his mother, Wanda. A special place for Scott was the family summer cottage on Hancock Pond in Denmark, Maine where he spent nearly every summer with friends and family by the lake and in the woods.



Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Jo (Somers) Baumer in 2018. He is survived by his father, Edward Baumer; two brothers Michael (Julie) Baumer and Matthew Baumer (Jeannine Brown); two nephews Benjamin Brown, Christopher (Maddie) Baumer; one niece Nicole (Nathan) Meyer, and grandniece Zoey Meyer. He is also survived by special friends Beth Pederson of Wellsville NY; Kurt Hoeft and son Zechariah Hoeft of Denmark ME; and countless other loving family, friends, and neighbors. In remembrance of Scott's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Hospice of Dayton, where he spent his final days. There will be a celebration of life service at Sovereign Grace Church (1541 S Smithville Rd, Dayton, OH) at 5:00pm, with a visitation and light refreshments until 7:00pm.



