Baumgardner, Francis Earl "Frank"



Francis (Frank) Earl Baumgardner passed peacefully on July 10, 2023 at his home in Bethesda, Maryland, surrounded by his family at the age of 74.



Frank is survived by his wife of 51 years Marilyn (Fleming); son Frank; daughter-in-law Tracy (Tang); grandchildren Henry & Anna; brothers Jim (Karen) & Tom; sisters Betty Price, Carolyn Callison, & Melody Free (Tom); cousin Jack Nichols and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters Kay Neer, Rose Richart, & Nancy Harding.



Frank was born in Piqua, Ohio on Oct. 12, 1948 to Milburn and Mildred (Heminger) Baumgardner. He was a graduate of Graham High School (Class of 1966). He married Marilyn Fleming on Sept. 4, 1971. He served his country with distinction during the Vietnam War as an Army Ranger and member of the Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol (LRRP) Special Forces. While serving in Vietnam, Frank sustained severe injuries which he would carry for the remainder of his life. He was awarded two Purple Hearts.



Frank received a double lung transplant at the Cleveland Clinic on April 13, 2015. The family would like to acknowledge the donor and their family for their gift of life, which gave Frank the time to become a grandparent and experience the joy of his grandchildren.



Prior to relocating to Maryland, Frank was a resident of Thackery, Ohio and a member of the Terre Haute United Methodist Church. An avid birdwatcher & fisherman, he set a record for the largest bluegill caught in the state of Ohio. Frank loved family gatherings and spending time with friends. He also enjoyed volunteering with the Wright-Patterson Fisher House.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Building Auditorium, 1512 U.S. 68, Urbana, Ohio 43078.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com