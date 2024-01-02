Baumgartner, Edward Wayne "Eddie"



Edward Wayne Baumgartner, lovingly known as Eddie, passed away on December 30, 2023. He was born on November 29, 1947 to Albert & Virginia Baumgartner. Eddie had the biggest heart in the world. He would do anything to help anyone that needed it. He had no trouble starting up a conversation with anyone, even a complete stranger. He retired from serving his community as a Fire Fighter for Company 18 in Dayton after 23 years. Eddie enjoyed fishing in his free time and watching Notre Dame football. He was a loving dad and grandpa, and spending time with his family and sharing stories was his favorite past time. He will be dearly missed and always remembered for his warm smile. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Virginia Baumgartner; and his siblings: Rita McGee, Julie Potaciry, and Alan Baumgartner. He will be remembered by his children: Lori (Chris) Tomlian and Mark (Samantha) Baumgartner; grandson: Jacob Baumgartner; sister, Mary Jo (Joseph) Seifert; nieces and nephews: Danny Baumgartner, Amiee Evans, Tony Siefert, Jennifer Potaciry, Matthew Potaciry, Anna McClure and Catherine Baumgartner; and many extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 6:00pm on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, where a his funeral service will begin at 6:00pm. Eddie will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Eddie's honor may be made to St. Vincent De Paul. To share a memory of Eddie or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com