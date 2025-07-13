Baumle, William "Bill"



Born to Norbert and Evelyn, Bill spent his childhood on the family farm in Payne, Ohio. Bill served his country honorably for four years in the U.S. Coast Guard. He married Shirley VanDine and together they raised Heidi and Douglas. He welcomed Ken Konkright and Karin Klein into the family as his children's spouses. The arrival of his grandson, Alexander brought joy to his life. Bill embraced his passion for history, hiking, travelling, and square dancing, where he met his loving companion, Diane Sorensen. Bill was a member of the Cardinal Squares, the American Legion, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. Join us in celebrating Bill's life on Sunday, July 20th, 1 to 3 p.m. at the State Theater, located at 19 South Fountain Avenue in Springfield, Ohio.



