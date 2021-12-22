BAXTER, Joyce Kay



Age 82, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on December 20, 2021, at her home. She was born on September 23, 1939, in Metamora, Indiana, the daughter of Charles "Brown" and Nancy "Dot" (Owens) Lancaster. She graduated from Ross High School in 1957 and



retired from Miami University where she worked for many years in the Finance Office. Kay was a charter member of the First Baptist Church of Ross, Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Jay) Williams; her step-children, Andrea Baxter, Nancy (Ralph) Mullins, and Jon (Jean) Baxter; her grandchildren, Justin (Erin) Carrizales, Jaclyn (Jason) Johnson, Summer (Bob) Herbst, Tasha (Jason) Towe, Kyle Williams, Jeannette (Greg) Abrams, Richard Baxter, Elizabeth (Gus) Brock and Samantha Baxter; twelve great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Janet (Gary) Baker, Jayne Lancaster, and Jill



Davis; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, C. Richard Baxter; and one brother, John Lancaster. There will be a



visitation at The First Baptist Church of Ross, 2573 School Road, Ross, OH, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from



5 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Ross or to Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

