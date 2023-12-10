Bayes, Ernestyne



It is with great sadness to share that Ernestyne Bayes passed away on December 2, 2023, at age 92, surrounded by family. She passed peacefully, in her sleep, of natural causes.



She was born on August 17, 1931, to Bige B. Oney and Vena B. Oney (nee McDavid) of Ashland, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her sisters Juanita Day and Willa Faye Harrell, and Roy E. Bayes, her former husband of 37 years. She is survived by three children and their spouses; Dan Bayes (Diann), Angela Ionna (Tom), and Mark Bayes (Brenda); her six grandchildren: Matt (Carlie) and Rebekah Bayes; Nate Patrick; Brandon (Crystal), Elizabeth, and Nick Bayes; and 10 great-grandchildren.



Known by many as "Totsy," she kind-hearted and gave generously to those in need. She was a devoted Jehovah's Witness, strong in her faith, and enjoyed studying the bible.



She resided in Dayton, Ohio, most of her life. She had a long and successful career in hospital administration at Miami Valley Hospital and Kettering Medical Center in Dayton.



She loved spending time with family and friends, whether it was playing cards, having a Sunday picnic in the park, or visiting extended family in Ohio and Kentucky. While she enjoyed a trip to Europe and occasional beach vacations, she most relished spending time at home-gardening, sewing, knitting, cooking, and making candy. Many will remember her pot roast dinner on a cold winter day, her beautiful hand-made afghans created for newlyweds and newborns, and her famous peanut butter fudge. These were jusy a few of the cherished offerings of her time, talents, and love.



Totsy was also a devoted dog lover, often adopting from her local animal shelter. She spoiled her four-legged companions shamelessly, and they brought infinite happiness to her throughout her life.



Her one obsession was collecting all-things-butterfly: ceramics, linens, jewelry, stationery, stained glass, suncatchers, and art. Her home was filled with them, many gifted to her family, friends and co-workers. She hung on her living room wall a plaque of a favorite quote, "If nothing ever changed, there would be no butterflies."



Totsy's ashes will be scattered at her McDavid family's private cemetery in Ashland. Her immediate family will hold a private gathering to honor her in the days ahead, and then a joyful celebration of life will be held for her in the Spring of 2024.



In lieu of flowers, Totsy would ask that donations be made to local animal shelters.



Her family is eternally grateful to Eastgatesprings Health Care and Crossroads Hospice for their excellent and loving care of Totsy on her final transformation and flight.



