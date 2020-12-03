BAYLESS, Bessie M.



101, of Springfield, passed away on November 30, 2020, in the presence of her loving



family members. She was



born October 23, 1919, to



Dewey and Nancy Campbell in Hazard, Kentucky. To Bessie, family was "everything" and she lovingly cared for and



enjoyed her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and her friend's children. After her



children were grown, she was employed at Clark County MRDD to care for handicapped children and young adults in their homes while their parents worked. She gave her all in their care and loved them immensely until her own health



required her retirement at age 90. Survivors include a sister, Pearl Jones; special cousins, Wanda Swank and Faye Stacy; grandson, Tracy Bayless; granddaughter, Connie Morrison; great-granddaughters, Chasidy Bayless, Lexi Bayless; great-grandson, Zachary Bayless; great-great-granddaughters, Alayna Shaw and Skylar Morris; daughters, Jeannie Smith, Cheryl Bayless and Sherry Rennard and families. She was



preceded in death by her loving husband, Melvin Bayless on October 2, 2002; sons, Lawrence Bayless and Dewey Bayless; grandson, Greg Bayless and granddaughter, Jacqueline Bayless. Private services will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the charity of your choice.

