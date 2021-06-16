dayton-daily-news logo
BEACH, Eugene

June 10, 2021

BEACH, Jr., Eugene

69 passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home.

Funeral Service was held, 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, 507 Jefferson Street, New Carlisle, OH 45344. Burial will be held at a

later time at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Montford Landing Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540.

Eugene leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife of 43 years: Hurmean Jones Beach of the home, sons: Nicholas Beach (Sara Kraakman) of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, grandson:

Captain Beachman, siblings: Joyce Brooks and husband Tim of Ohio, Debbie Miller of Ohio, Phil Beach and wife Becca of New Carlisle, Ohio, Charlotte Jones, Stephanie Herring, Ralph Jones and Joseph Jones, nieces and nephews: Roberta and husband Rob Bohanon, Phillip Beach Jr. (Jackie Heffner),

Jessica Hope, April Jones and McKenna Register husband Odell, special friend: John Tarjan.



Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 West Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

