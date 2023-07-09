Beale, Jonathan Robert "Jonny"



age 72, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Jon was born and raised in Washington Twp. where his favorite childhood activity was building clubhouses in the woods and fishing (and ice fishing) in the now-defunct Rod and Reel Club. Other activities included pitching for the baseball team his father sponsored (Beale Construction) with his brother Jerry and winning the championship. After high school, Jon enrolled in Bailey Tech Automotive school in St. Louis with two other Centerville High School friends. Upon graduation he enrolled in the Army and was stationed at Fort Knox where he attended "Wheel school" and worked on tanks and recovery vehicles. After his initial 3-year stint he reenlisted, this time to see the world. Originally he wanted to go to Hawaii, but was told that was only "Sergeants and above!" so he took his second choice and flew to Geissen, Germany. There he was a jack-of-all-trades in automotive. He loved to tour the local castles, visit his sister Joanna in Frankfurt by train, and even made it to Oktoberfest where he learned to drink warm beer. Not like it, but drink it. His final tour was in Colorado Springs delivering donated blood to needy hospitals. Upon coming home Jon worked as a mechanic, a home remodeler, and ultimately as a landscaper at Bethany Lutheran Village in Centerville where he retired after working there the last 32 years. Jon loved sports and was a lifelong New England Patriots and Cincinnati Reds fan. He was always rooting on NASCAR drivers Ken Schrader, Jeff Burton, and Kevin Harvick plus NHRA's Ron Capps. He enjoyed attending races at Kil-Kare, Mid-Ohio and often The Indianapolis Motor Speedway with his brothers Jeff and Jimmy. He played softball, loved camping and was an avid bowler in his later years. Jon was a friend to all who met him. He was always there to help anyone in need regardless of the situation. He was a devoted and loving family member who will be dearly missed. Jonny was preceded by his parents, Jim and Dorris Beale, his older brother Jimmy, and his wife Lola. He is survived by his sister Joanna Cumberland of New York City and his brothers Jeff Beale (Cheri) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Jerry Beale (Nancy) of Germantown, OH, his best pal and dog Mello plus an extensive line of cousins, nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 10-11am with a funeral service at 11am on Saturday, July 15, at Restoration Church, 63 E. Franklin St. Centerville. Burial in Centerville cemetery. In memory of Jon, contributions may be sent to SICSA 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Twp., OH 45458. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



