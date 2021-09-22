BEAMS, Robert H.



Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away September 18, 2021. He was born October 12, 1935, in Gatliff, KY. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Reba Beams; and son, Timothy Beams. Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Maretta Beams; daughter and son-in-law: Susan and Kevin Lipovsky; and grandchildren: Robert, Amelia, Rachel and Sidney Lipovsky. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Korean War. He retired from Delco Moraine in 1985. Bob was a longtime



active member of North Dayton Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm on Friday, September 24, 2021, at North Dayton Baptist Church, 515 Lilian Avenue, where the funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. A private burial with military honors will be held at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made in Bob's memory to the American Heart Association.


