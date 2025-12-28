Beatrice Boshears

Boshears, Beatrice Loretta



Beatrice Loretta Boshears was born on November 27, 1950, and passed away on December 25, 2025. She was born in Springfield, Ohio to the late Jesse J. and Helen N. (Drummond) James. Beatrice was a devoted mother to Roger Dale James, Teresa Laney, Angela Boshears and Eddie Boshears, and a loving sister to Mary Poplins. Beatrice is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 pm. Condolences may be shared online at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com