BEATTY, Thomas L.

Thomas L. Beatty, beloved husband of Dolores Beatty (nee Hornsby). Loving father of Michael Rose and Donald Rose. Caring grandfather of Joshua Rose, Shelby Stapleton, Austin Rose and Lauren Rose. Also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Brother of Joseph (Pepper) Beatty and the late Charlene Baker. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Elizabeth Beatty. Passed away September 4, 2021, at the age of 76. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service 12 noon. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati.

