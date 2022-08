BEATY, Lucille A.



August 13, 1939 – August 3, 2022



Age 82, departed this life August 3. She was preceded in death by parents James A. and Nettie McCloud, Sr. Survived by one brother James A. (Ruth) McCloud, Jr., children John Beaty Jr., Pamela Robertson, Leticia Beaty, Linda (Shawn) Montague, and Donta (Chastity) Beaty. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 13 at 1:00 pm at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1900 West Third Street, Dayton, OH.