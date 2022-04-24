BEAVER, William Francis



William Francis Beaver, 74, of South Charleston, passed away April 21, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 4, 1947, in



Bucyrus, Ohio, the son of



Raymond Francis and Irene



Gadith Beaver. Mr. Beaver enjoyed watching football, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and mowing grass. He had been employed by the City of Columbus for 40 plus years.



Survivors include two stepchildren: Timothy Sowards Jr. (Paige) and April Sowards (James Mort); eight grandchildren: Stephanie, Joseph, Jordan, Tayla, Timothy III, Alexus, Bryce and Baby J; nine great-grandchildren; siblings: Donna Jean (Robert) Vandegrist, and Terry Neighbor and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving



Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.


