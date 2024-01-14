Bechtel, Richard Dale "Rick"



Richard Dale "Rick" Bechtel, 70, of Springfield, passed away January 7, 2024 at Allen View Healthcare Center. He was born July 9, 1953 in Springfield, the son of Paul and Anna (Sharp) Bechtel. Rick was retired from retail sales. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and karate. Survivors include three children, Amanda Bechtel, Peter (Taylor) Bechtel, and Cullen Bechtel and grandson, Luca. He was preceded in death by brothers, David and Larry Bechtel, and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-3 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



