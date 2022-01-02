BECK, Carlinda May
Carlinda May Beck, 78, of Springfield, passed away
December 28, 2021, in
Riverside Methodist Hospital,
Columbus. She was born May 19, 1943, in Tremont City, Ohio, the daughter of Oliver and Letha (Engle) Sanders. Mrs. Beck enjoyed gardening and spending time with her loving family particularly on special
occasions such as birthdays and holidays. She is survived by five children: Tina (Charles) Webb, Tammy (Mark) Lail, Tonia
(David) Wright, Richard Beck and Randy Beck; grandchildren: Cuyler (Shelby), Alisha (Jamie), Tandi (Donald), Matt (Casey), Tiffany (Allen), Chad (Kristin), April (Todd), Brandon (Katelyn), Kara and Randy II (Vanessa); great-grandchildren: Tia, Tiara, Jayden, Gabriel, Blake, Callie, Tara, Dawson, Kaydence,
Kambree, Maverick, Taylor, A.J., Aaron, Randy III, Lilith,
Brandon Jr., Vincent, Layla, Cael, Aiden, Ayla, Jaisa, Everly, Easton, Kloey, Trinity, Kennzie and Sterling; siblings: Lila
Russell, Charles (Marcy) Sanders and Sharon Bethel and many niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her
beloved husband; Richard E. Beck in 2014, siblings; Roger Sanders, Barbara Drummond and Shirley Mitchell and her
parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff
Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 concerns, wearing a mask would be appreciated. Condolences may be shared at
