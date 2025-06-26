Beck, David John



David John Beck, 67, died at home in Mason, Ohio, on June 5, 2025, sixteen months after his diagnosis with ALS.



David is survived by Lisa, his wife of 40 years; his children, Jeremy (Tomoko), Daniel (Audrey Hamelers), and Whitney (Khalil Vinegar); his grandchildren, Emily and Adam; his sister, Debbie (Michael) Kendrick; and his brother, Douglas (Julie).



He was born in Aspen, Colorado, graduating from Aspen High School in 1975. He gave up hang gliding for a pilot's license, then earned an aviation management bachelor's from Metropolitan State College.



David served 27 years as an aviation maintenance officer in the U.S. Navy, retiring with the rank of captain. He was especially proud of his deployments aboard the USS Constellation, Midway, and Nimitz; his master's from the Naval Postgraduate School; and that no aircraft he supervised was ever lost due to a maintenance issue.



David's post-naval career included twelve years with GE Aviation, latterly in Evendale, Ohio, and bus driving post-retirement for Mason City Schools.



David loved traveling. After meeting and marrying the love of his life, Lisa Boyd, in 1984, every Navy relocation was an adventure. They visited all seven continents, so David was known worldwide for his sense of humor. He often said, "I'm so funny, just ask me!" He loved tech gadgets, and would watch any science fiction, no matter how terrible.



In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to ALS United or Team Gleason in David's honor, and ask your members of Congress to fund ALS research.



