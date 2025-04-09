Becker, Mabel Lou
Mabel Lou Becker, age 89, passed away on April 3, 2025. A Funeral Service will take place at 12PM on Friday, April 11th at Schoedinger Northeast Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow, beginning at 2PM at Greenlawn Cemetery. To share memories and condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Funeral Home Information
Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service - Northwest
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH
43229
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/columbus-oh/schoedinger-north/8786