Becker, Patricia G.



BECKER, Patricia G., age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, May 11, 2025 at her residence. Patricia was an LPN at Northwest OBGYN, retiring after over 20 years of service and she was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman; parents, Donald & Alvera Cunningham; sister, Michele Brockert Wolkins. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Teralyn Becker (Lori Mote); son, Gregory (Kristy) Becker; grandchildren, Kinley & Teagan Becker; niece, Beth (Roger) Bacon; nephew, Bruce Brockert; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, May 17, 2025 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Patricia's memory.



