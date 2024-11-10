Becker, Paula Marie

Becker, SNDdeN, Sr. Paula Marie



Sr. Paula Marie Becker, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Hamilton, OH, died peacefully on Nov. 1, 2024 at the age of 93 years, in the 74th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her siblings Ruth Untener, Carol Badgley, and Donald Becker and nieces and nephews. Her parents preceded her in death. Sister's ministry as educator took her to Phoenix, AZ; and Dayton, Wyoming, and Reading, OH. After her retirement Sister served in the OH SNDdeN Unit Finance Office, as a Board member in various schools, and as the SNDdeN Charism/Heritage Liaison at Mount Notre Dame High School.



The visitation will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 1:00- 2:45 at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448), followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 p.m. and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, www.rohdefuneral.com



