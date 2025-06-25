Beckett, Glenn E.



Glenn Edwin Beckett age 96 passed away Sunday June 23, 2025. He was born



February 4, 1929 to the late Homer and Louise (Stumpf) Beckett. Glenn was a lifelong



resident of Hanover Township, living his life in the house built by his great grandfather Thomas in 1878. He graduated from Hanover High School Class of 1947, where he enjoyed being on the basketball team. After graduation, he continued his long farming career, raising a variety of crops  corn, soybean, wheat, oats, timothy, rye, fescue, alfalfa and clover. The majority of his harvests went to feeding a variety of livestock  beef cattle, hogs, chickens, and sheep. Beyond the home farm, Glenn sharecropped with many landowners over the years. Just as impressive, he custom harvested grains for many farmers on a huge percentage of the Hanover Township farmland. Additionally, Glenn was a long time, beloved school bus driver for Talawanda School District. Though retired from bus driving and active crop livestock production around 1995, Glenn remained active by beginning new hobbies, like hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling and, in particular woodworking. He was also a fervent Reds and Bengals fan. Glenn was equally committed to his wife Thelma (Heinrich) of nearly 70 years, raising two sons Randall Glenn and Thomas Homer with a love of agriculture and family. Glenn was always supportive of Randy and Tom's activities in band, FFA, and livestock judging, and ensured both completed Bachelor's degrees in agriculture at Ohio State. His commitment to Thelma, sons and extended family was always present. Glenn is survived by wife Thelma, son Randy and wife Alesia (Beiser), their daughters Laney Thorn (Matthew) and Suzanne Gore (Austin), and son Tom and wife Brooke (Pearman), their daughter Meredith Tallon (Brendan) and sons Jack Beckett and Chris Tucker. Great grandchildren include Mia Thorn, and William, David and Timothy Gore, and Amelia and Maverick Tallon. Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Donald (Dorothy) and Dale (Junne), and sisters Imogine Ellingson (and husband Don) and Cyrena Fowler. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Thursday June 26, 2025 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 11:30am with Pastor Ed Beck officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



