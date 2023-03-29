X

Bedrowsky, Seth

Bedrowsky, Seth Ryan

Seth Ryan Bedrowsky, 20, of Xenia, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023. He is survived by his mother Julie Sullivan, father Ted Bedrowsky, Stepmother Tasha Bedrowsky, sister Alli Bedrowsky, brother Tyreece Peterson, and grandfather Mack Sullivan. He has many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins that loved him very much. Seth enjoyed reading, laughing, video games and anime. Upon his death, Seth gave the gift of life by donating his organs to those in need.

