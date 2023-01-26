BEEKMAN, Marvin Leon



Age 83, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away on January 22, 2023, at Hospice of Hamilton. Marvin was born on January 9, 1940, in Hamilton, Ohio, but was a lifelong resident of Reily Township, where he lived on his family's farm. He graduated Talawanda High School in 1958, then attended Miami University, where he studied business and accounting. After graduation he worked for GM, mainly at Fisher Auto Body in Fairfield, and retired from GM in 1992. After retirement he enjoyed raising animals and gardening, and worked part-time at Miami University. Marvin was a lifelong Miami sports fan and farmer, and a member of the Butler County Farm Bureau. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert O. Beekman and Blanche (Hart) Beekman. He is survived by his wife Marlene (Wagner) Beekman, sons Robert (Elaine) and Aaron, and grandson David. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. Donations can be made in Marvin's memory to Hospice of Cincinnati at www.hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate/ or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.

