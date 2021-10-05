BEEL, Charles



Charles Beel, 75, of Franklin, died on Sunday, October 03, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on July 07, 1946, in Middletown, OH, to Harold and Ethel (Sheap) Beel. He worked for the City of Middletown Fire Department for 27 years retiring as Fire Marshal, he served in the United States Army, he was a member of Axis Church, Miami Valley Wood Workers and Jefferson Lodge #90 F. & AM. He was Past Master of Jefferson Masonic Lodge and a York Rite Knight Cross of Honor. Charles is survived by his wife Bonnie (Tucker) Beel, children Charles (Kathy) Beel, Angie (James) Long and Tim (Stephanie) Beel, grandchildren Grant Beel, Alisa Robbins, Connor Beel, Bryce Long, Cole Beel and Regan Beel. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Jeanne Cole. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 06, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH. Masonic and funeral service will start at 6:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Sams officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Axis Church 6438 Hendrickson Rd. Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

