Beers, William

Beers, Jr., William "Bill"



William "Bill" Beers, Jr., 80, of Springfield, passed away October 20, 2023 at Soin Medical Center. He was born March 31, 1943 in Clinton County, Ohio, the son of William "Will" and Viola (McDufford) Beers. Bill had retired from Chrysler Corporation in Dayton. He loved to hunt and enjoyed playing, coaching, and watching all the sports that involve a ball. Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Linda L. (Sword) Beers; one daughter, Michele Lynn (James) Preston; three grandchildren, Jessica (Glenn) Blair, Justin (Torie) Preston, and Jeremiah Preston; great-grandchildren, Glenn Blair IV, Zoe Preston, and one great-grandson on the way; one brother; two sisters; and many nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by two brothers, three sisters, one great-grandson, and his parents. Private services will be held for Bill's family at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com