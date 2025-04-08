Beeson, Richard Lee



Richard Lee Beeson, 95, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 30, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 17, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, Richard was the youngest of eleven children of Frank and Theresa Beeson. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Vandalia-Butler High School, along with all his siblings.



After serving in the National Guard and Army, Richard embarked on a long career in the building materials industry. He retired as General Manager from MDI, a division of the Peter Kuntz Company, after 28 years of dedicated service. His work supported countless home builders in the Ohio Valley.



In retirement, Richard found joy in Lake Lure, NC, engaging with local golf clubs and contributing to the development of the Wolfpen homeowners association in Hendersonville. His active lifestyle included hobbies like golf, reading, daily walks, Duke basketball, boating, and fishing. He and his beloved wife of 70 years, Judy (Lively) Beeson, cherished family time, hosting many memorable events and celebrations.



Richard's faith was a cornerstone of his life. He was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Hendersonville and previously St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia, OH.



Preceded in death by his wife, Judy, and son, Scott, Richard leaves behind a legacy of love and community. He is survived by his sons, Steve Beeson (Angela) and Chris Beeson (Jodi); daughter, Gwen Mastromonaco (Michael); daughter-in-law, Mary Beeson (Scott); 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held at a future date to honor Richard's memory and the lasting impact he had on his family and community.



