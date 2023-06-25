Begley, James "Dennis"



James Dennis Begley, age 66, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on June 21, 2023. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 30, 1956 to James L. and Dorothy J. Begley.



Dennis is survived by his parents James L. and Dorothy J. Begley; his son Josh (Danielle) Begley; granddaughter Ava, and many other family and friends.



Dennis graduated from West Carrollton High School in 1974. He retired from Broadway Radiator Inc. after over 30 years of employment. Following retirement he went on to work for Sandy's Towing. Dennis loved Corvettes. He also enjoyed visiting Florida.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service on Wednesday. Dennis will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com