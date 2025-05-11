BEHRMAN, Rosanne H.



BEHRMAN, ROSANNE H. peacefully passed away May 8, 2025. Preceded in death by parents Walter and Mildred (Dugan) Langen, husband Louis F. Behrman, sisters Mary Eleanor (Carl) Haemmerle, Eileen (Robert) Wabler and brother Walter (Catherine) Langen. Survived by her children Peggy (Art) Bledsoe, Mary (Grant) Leeb, Connie (Chuck) Wright and Jim Behrman; grandchildren Sean Post, Jessica Post, Scott Wright, Brandon (Tara) Wright, Kelsey (Adam) Leist, Greg (Toni) Bledsoe, Catherine Bledsoe, Kyle (Tori) Bledsoe, Lindsey Duggins and Christopher Allen; 15 great grandchildren. In addition, many special nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rosanne attended Corpus Christi Grade School and Julienne High School. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital and Ohio Bell. After Louis' death in 1975, she worked at Our Lady of Mercy Church for 22 years. She loved to travel having visited Greece, Turkey, Italy, Portugal, Spain and many sites in the U.S. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM Thursday May 15, 2025 at St. Leonard Chapel 8100 Clyo Rd. Dayton OH 45458. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to Mass. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



